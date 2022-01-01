Mylan's Waterfront Grille
Where you go for the Crew, the View, and to Try Something New!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
115 N Mears Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
115 N Mears Ave
Whitehall MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pekadill's
Online orders will be available for pick-up at the scheduled time on the front steps!
Oh Brothers
Come in and enjoy!
Effin Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Northside Pub
At The Northside Pub, we are more than just pizza. We specialize in taste, quality, and friendliness. With dough made daily, delicious toppings, and fantastic service, The Northside Pub is the place to be for dine-in, carry out, or delivery. Order online through our menu today!