Mylan's Waterfront Grille

Where you go for the Crew, the View, and to Try Something New!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

115 N Mears Ave • $$

Avg 4 (356 reviews)

Popular Items

Perch Dinner$26.95
A Mylan's favorite, just as good as you remember. House breaded perch served with coleslaw, house fries, tarter, and lemon.
Side Salad$3.00
Side Cesar$3.00
Creamy Steak & Mushroom$19.95
6oz of perfectly marinated sirloin tossed in a creamy wild mushroom demi-glace and linguine. Garnished with parmesan and chives. Served with ciabatta garlic bread.
Fried Asparagus$11.45
So fresh it was practically grown in our backyard. Enjoy our golden brown asparagus topped with chives and served with our house-made ranch & roasted red pepper remoulade.
House Fries$2.00
Side of Brussels$4.50
Side Of O-rings (5)$3.00
Pasta Bayou$20.95
Take a trip with us down to the bayou and enjoy all of those Louisiana flavors! Lobster, shrimp, sausage, bell peppers, onion, and penne noodles tossed in our Cajun alfredo. Garnished with parmesan, chives, and a lemon. Served with ciabatta garlic bread.
Bang Bang Shrimp$12.95
The best bang for your buck! Garlic sautéed shrimp tossed in our house bang bang sauce, garnished with sesame seeds and chives. Served on a bed of arugula and a lemon wedge.
Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

115 N Mears Ave

Whitehall MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
