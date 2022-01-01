Go
MyLeigh's Cafe On 6

MyLeigh's Cafe is a hidden gem in Alvin offering made from scratch soups, classic and new American comfort foods.

2370 West Highway 6

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesesteak Fries$11.00
crispy seasoned fries topped with thin sliced marinated beef, sauteed onions & melted white American cheese
Cheesesteak Hoagie$12.00
thin sliced marinated beef, sautéed onions, melted white American & mayo on a buttery Hoagie roll (Add Mushrooms & Jalapenos $1 ea)
Beef Stroganoff$15.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
our Southwestern inspired signature chicken salad made with cranberries & pecans nestled inside a buttery croissant
Chicken Primavera Bake$15.00
Loaded Potato Soup$10.00
Triple Decker Club$10.00
oven roasted turkey, Black forest ham, peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & mayo on toasty country white bread
Signature Salad$5.00
Spring mix, grape tomatoes, English cucumber, red onion, cranberries, candied pecans & our housemade Signature Honey-Lime Vinaigrette Dressing
BLT$8.00
crispy bacon, lettuce & ripe tomato & mayo on buttery grilled country white bread
Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich$8.50
shaved turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & mayo on a buttery croissant (Add peppered bacon $2)
See full menu

Location

2370 West Highway 6
Alvin TX

Alvin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

