My Life Cafe 1

Modern café serving fresh and made to order food.

13831 Northwest Fwy • $$

Avg 5 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

Omelet$5.50
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and 2 free toppings.
Beef Burger Meal$9.99
1/2 lb beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Small Fries$3.75
Crispy fries with choice of dipping sauce.
Bagel$2.95
Toasted bagel with choice of spread.
Hot Brewed Coffee
Lavazza Premium Coffee
Breakfast Sandwich/Wrap$4.99
Served with one egg, choice of bread and one free topping.
Hot Caramel Macchiato
Espresso mixed with freshly steamed milk and caramel syrup.
Chicken Strips Meal$8.50
Chicken breast, battered, and fried. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Bfast A La Cart
Order side items individually.
Breakfast Taco$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

13831 Northwest Fwy

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
