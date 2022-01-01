Go
Pizza Leon

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

4749 E. Ben White Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$7.00
Assembled with Fresh cut to order Romaine Lettuce with Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Croutons, served with a side of Rich Caesar Dressing.
Large All Meat 14"$21.00
Our Traditional Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese With Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, & Italian Sausage
Small Build Your Own 10"$11.00
Create Your Own Calzone$11.00
5 Pc Buffalo Wings$8.00
Large Build Your Own 14"$16.00
Medium Build Your Own 12"$13.00
Mozzarella Sticks 5 Pc$7.00
Elongated pieces of mozzarella cheese, breaded in Italian bread crumbs.
Ranch
Large Combination 14"$21.00
our traditional sauce & mozzarella cheese with salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, bell pepper, onions & olives
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4749 E. Ben White Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
