Myrtle Beach American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Myrtle Beach
Croissants Bistro & Bakery
3751 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach
|Two Pound Cookie Tray
|$35.00
two pounds of assorted cookies with two seasonally decorated sugar cookies
|Sandwich Assortment Tray
|$75.00
assortment of Chicken Salad Croissant, Turkey Pretzel Club and Ham & Cheddar, serves 10
|Meat Quiche
|$18.00
serves 4-6
Tavern in Surfside
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach
|Tavern Burger
|$13.50
Hand-formed 10oz craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce
|Boneless Wings
|$10.50
Mild / Hot / Teriyaki / BBQ / TeriHot / Carolina Gold / Lemon Pepper / Korean BBQ / Garlic Parm / Old Bay Hot Sauce
|Wings
|$11.99
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
Island Bar and Grill
2272 Glenns Bay Rd,, Surfside Beach
|Garlic Parm Fries
|$4.95
|Quesadilla
|$7.95
|6 Wings
|$5.95
Tavern in the Forest
4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach
|Chicken Fingers
|$13.50
Hand-cut and breaded chicken tenders served with fries and side of honey mustard
|Boneless Wings
|$10.50
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$9.50
Panko crusted, crispy fried, extra cheesy mac & cheese served with ranch
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Serafino's
587 Burcale Rd, Myrtle Beach
|SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
|$9.00
|SIRLOIN BEEF TIPS
|$20.95
Wicked Tuna
110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|Dragon Egg
|$17.00
Tempura fried halved avocado stuffed with smoked salmon, lump crab, spicy crab, and cream cheese in a nest of tempura sweet potato flakes with spicy mayo and sweet glaze.
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
8 oz. USDA prime ground filet and ribeye patty topped with cheddar cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun. Served at a Medium Well Temperature.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
|Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
Maryland style crab cake loaded with jumbo lump crab and hardly any filler and topped with a house made remoulade sauce.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.