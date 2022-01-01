Myrtle Beach American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Croissants Bistro & Bakery

3751 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Pound Cookie Tray$35.00
two pounds of assorted cookies with two seasonally decorated sugar cookies
Sandwich Assortment Tray$75.00
assortment of Chicken Salad Croissant, Turkey Pretzel Club and Ham & Cheddar, serves 10
Meat Quiche$18.00
serves 4-6
More about Croissants Bistro & Bakery
Tavern in Surfside

8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tavern Burger$13.50
Hand-formed 10oz craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce
Boneless Wings$10.50
Mild / Hot / Teriyaki / BBQ / TeriHot / Carolina Gold / Lemon Pepper / Korean BBQ / Garlic Parm / Old Bay Hot Sauce
Wings$11.99
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
More about Tavern in Surfside
Island Bar and Grill

2272 Glenns Bay Rd,, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Parm Fries$4.95
Quesadilla$7.95
6 Wings$5.95
More about Island Bar and Grill
Tavern in the Forest

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$13.50
Hand-cut and breaded chicken tenders served with fries and side of honey mustard
Boneless Wings$10.50
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites$9.50
Panko crusted, crispy fried, extra cheesy mac & cheese served with ranch
More about Tavern in the Forest
Mojo's Marina Bar

4139 US Business 17, Murrells Inlet

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mojo's Marina Bar
Cypress Grille Myrtle Beach

4210 River Oaks Dr., Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cypress Grille Myrtle Beach
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Serafino's

587 Burcale Rd, Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (912 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA$9.00
SIRLOIN BEEF TIPS$20.95
More about Serafino's
Wicked Tuna image

 

Wicked Tuna

110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dragon Egg$17.00
Tempura fried halved avocado stuffed with smoked salmon, lump crab, spicy crab, and cream cheese in a nest of tempura sweet potato flakes with spicy mayo and sweet glaze.
Cheeseburger$14.00
8 oz. USDA prime ground filet and ribeye patty topped with cheddar cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun. Served at a Medium Well Temperature.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Maryland style crab cake loaded with jumbo lump crab and hardly any filler and topped with a house made remoulade sauce.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
More about Wicked Tuna

