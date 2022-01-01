Myrtle Beach pizza restaurants you'll love
Pizza Hyena
13 S. Ocean Blvd, SURFSIDE BEACH
Popular items
When You Can't Decide
|$12.50
100% all beef cupping pepperoni. sweet Italian sausage. wild mushrooms. fresh mozzarella. rustic red sauce.
Peppy Longstocking
|$10.50
100% beef cupping pepperoni. rustic red sauce. fresh mozzarella.
Smoke Ring
|$13.50
smoked ham. fresh pineapple. applewood smoked bacon. smoked provolone. rustic red sauce
Tavern in Surfside
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach
Popular items
Tavern Burger
|$13.50
Hand-formed 10oz craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce
Boneless Wings
|$10.50
Mild / Hot / Teriyaki / BBQ / TeriHot / Carolina Gold / Lemon Pepper / Korean BBQ / Garlic Parm / Old Bay Hot Sauce
Wings
|$11.99
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
Tavern in the Forest
4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach
Popular items
Chicken Fingers
|$13.50
Hand-cut and breaded chicken tenders served with fries and side of honey mustard
Boneless Wings
|$10.50
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites
|$9.50
Panko crusted, crispy fried, extra cheesy mac & cheese served with ranch