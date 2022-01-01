Myrtle Beach seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Myrtle Beach
More about Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill
910 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Firehouse Wings (8)
|$12.00
|Personal FDNY Pizza
|$6.00
|Firehouse Wings (6)
|$6.00
More about Wicked Tuna
Wicked Tuna
110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Dragon Egg
|$17.00
Tempura fried halved avocado stuffed with smoked salmon, lump crab, spicy crab, and cream cheese in a nest of tempura sweet potato flakes with spicy mayo and sweet glaze.
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
8 oz. USDA prime ground filet and ribeye patty topped with cheddar cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun. Served at a Medium Well Temperature.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
|Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
Maryland style crab cake loaded with jumbo lump crab and hardly any filler and topped with a house made remoulade sauce.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.