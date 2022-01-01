Myrtle Beach sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Myrtle Beach

Nakato Wisteria image

 

Nakato Wisteria

10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach

Popular items
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$10.00
Teriyaki or Hibachi Chicken over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
Filet Mignon and Shrimp Combo$34.00
Filet Mignon and Shrimp served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
Clear Broth Soup$2.00
A clear chicken broth soup, lightly peppered with scallions and mushrooms.
Mojo's Marina Bar image

 

Mojo's Marina Bar

4139 US Business 17, Murrells Inlet

Wicked Tuna image

 

Wicked Tuna

110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Popular items
Dragon Egg$17.00
Tempura fried halved avocado stuffed with smoked salmon, lump crab, spicy crab, and cream cheese in a nest of tempura sweet potato flakes with spicy mayo and sweet glaze.
Cheeseburger$14.00
8 oz. USDA prime ground filet and ribeye patty topped with cheddar cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun. Served at a Medium Well Temperature.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Maryland style crab cake loaded with jumbo lump crab and hardly any filler and topped with a house made remoulade sauce.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
