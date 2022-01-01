Myrtle Beach sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Myrtle Beach
Nakato Wisteria
10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$10.00
Teriyaki or Hibachi Chicken over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
|Filet Mignon and Shrimp Combo
|$34.00
Filet Mignon and Shrimp served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
|Clear Broth Soup
|$2.00
A clear chicken broth soup, lightly peppered with scallions and mushrooms.
Wicked Tuna
110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Dragon Egg
|$17.00
Tempura fried halved avocado stuffed with smoked salmon, lump crab, spicy crab, and cream cheese in a nest of tempura sweet potato flakes with spicy mayo and sweet glaze.
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
8 oz. USDA prime ground filet and ribeye patty topped with cheddar cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun. Served at a Medium Well Temperature.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
|Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
Maryland style crab cake loaded with jumbo lump crab and hardly any filler and topped with a house made remoulade sauce.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.