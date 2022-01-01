Cheeseburgers in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Beef 'O' Brady's
3689 Renee Drive, Myrtle Beach
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
Wicked Tuna
110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
8 oz. USDA prime ground filet and ribeye patty topped with cheddar cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun. Served at a Medium Well Temperature.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.