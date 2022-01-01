Chicken pasta in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Tavern in Surfside
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach
|Chicken Margherita Pasta
|$16.50
Penne pasta, olive oil, tri-color tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, basil, grilled chicken and served with a garlic knot
|Buffalo Chicken Pasta
|$14.50
Penne pasta, housemade buffalo alfredo sauce, topped with grilled chicken and bleu cheese crumbles, served with garlic knot
Tavern in the Forest
4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach
|Buffalo Chicken Pasta
|$14.50
Penne pasta, housemade buffalo alfredo sauce, topped with grilled chicken and bleu cheese crumbles, served with garlic knot
|Chicken Margherita Pasta
|$16.50
Penne pasta with tri-color tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze, topped with grilled chicken