Chicken salad in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach restaurants
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach

Avg 3.9 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Tavern in Surfside image

 

Tavern in Surfside

8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.50
Artisan blend of greens, fried buffalo chicken, carrots, cherry tomatoes, chunky bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles
More about Tavern in Surfside
Big Mike's Soulfood image

 

Big Mike's Soulfood

504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.75
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.75
More about Big Mike's Soulfood
Main pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar-B-Que House-Surfside

1205 Highway 17 N, Surfside Beach

Avg 4.4 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pint Chicken Salad$10.00
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.50
More about Bar-B-Que House-Surfside
Island Bar and Grill image

 

Island Bar and Grill

2272 Glenns Bay Rd,, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.45
More about Island Bar and Grill
Tavern in the Forest image

 

Tavern in the Forest

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.50
Artisan blend of greens, fried buffalo chicken, carrots, cherry tomatoes, chunky bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles
More about Tavern in the Forest
Consumer pic

 

Hachiya Express

2735 Beaver Run Blvd, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki chicken salad$8.50
House salad w/ teriyaki chicken on the side
Hibachi chicken salad$8.95
House salad w/ hibachi chicken on the side
More about Hachiya Express

