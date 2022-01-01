Chicken salad in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about Tavern in Surfside
Tavern in Surfside
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Artisan blend of greens, fried buffalo chicken, carrots, cherry tomatoes, chunky bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles
More about Big Mike's Soulfood
Big Mike's Soulfood
504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.75
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.75
More about Bar-B-Que House-Surfside
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar-B-Que House-Surfside
1205 Highway 17 N, Surfside Beach
|Pint Chicken Salad
|$10.00
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.50
More about Island Bar and Grill
Island Bar and Grill
2272 Glenns Bay Rd,, Surfside Beach
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.45
More about Tavern in the Forest
Tavern in the Forest
4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Artisan blend of greens, fried buffalo chicken, carrots, cherry tomatoes, chunky bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles