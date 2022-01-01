Chicken sandwiches in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Brass Tap
3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Peaches Corner
900 NORTH OCEAN BLVD, Myrtle Beach
|Southern Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Breaded spicy chicken filet deep-fried and served on a buttered bun with pickles
Mojo's Marina Bar
4139 US Business 17, Murrells Inlet
|Carribean Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy Caribbean sauce and topped with havarti cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and fries.
Wicked Tuna
110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|Classic Fried Chicken with Cheese Sandwich
|$16.00
Toasted brioche bun with a crispy fried chicken breast and topped with cheddar cheese.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
Tavern in Surfside
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach
|Chicken Caprese Sandwich
|$12.50
Breaded chicken cutlet, housemade marinara, mozzarella cheese, on a hoagie roll
|Palmetto Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Fried chicken breast, pimento cheese, sliced jalapenos, hot honey drizzle served on a brioche bun.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and Tavern sauce
Big Mike's Soulfood
504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach
|Fried Chicken Sandwich (Dark)
|$6.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich (White)
|$6.25
Bar-B-Que House-Surfside
1205 Highway 17 N, Surfside Beach
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.50
Tavern in the Forest
4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce served on a brioche bun
|Palmetto Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Fried chicken breast, Pimento cheese , jalapeños, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey, on a brioche bun
|Chicken Caprese Sandwich
|$12.50
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tri-color tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze, parmesan, on a hoagie roll