Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Myrtle Beach

Go
Myrtle Beach restaurants
Toast

Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach

Avg 3.9 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Consumer pic

 

Peaches Corner

900 NORTH OCEAN BLVD, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Spicy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Breaded spicy chicken filet deep-fried and served on a buttered bun with pickles
More about Peaches Corner
Consumer pic

 

Mojo's Marina Bar

4139 US Business 17, Murrells Inlet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carribean Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy Caribbean sauce and topped with havarti cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and fries.
More about Mojo's Marina Bar
Item pic

 

Wicked Tuna

110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Fried Chicken with Cheese Sandwich$16.00
Toasted brioche bun with a crispy fried chicken breast and topped with cheddar cheese.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
More about Wicked Tuna
Tavern in Surfside image

 

Tavern in Surfside

8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$12.50
Breaded chicken cutlet, housemade marinara, mozzarella cheese, on a hoagie roll
Palmetto Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Fried chicken breast, pimento cheese, sliced jalapenos, hot honey drizzle served on a brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and Tavern sauce
More about Tavern in Surfside
Big Mike's Soulfood image

 

Big Mike's Soulfood

504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich (Dark)$6.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich (White)$6.25
More about Big Mike's Soulfood
Main pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar-B-Que House-Surfside

1205 Highway 17 N, Surfside Beach

Avg 4.4 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.50
More about Bar-B-Que House-Surfside
Tavern in the Forest image

 

Tavern in the Forest

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce served on a brioche bun
Palmetto Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Fried chicken breast, Pimento cheese , jalapeños, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey, on a brioche bun
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$12.50
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tri-color tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze, parmesan, on a hoagie roll
More about Tavern in the Forest
Banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Carolina Seafood & Steak

9911 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Avg 3.7 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Carolina Seafood & Steak

Browse other tasty dishes in Myrtle Beach

Reuben

Penne

Po Boy

Potstickers

Filet Mignon

Crab Cakes

Cheeseburgers

French Toast

Map

More near Myrtle Beach to explore

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston