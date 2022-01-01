Chicken tenders in Myrtle Beach

The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach

Avg 3.9 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Chicken Tender Wrap
More about The Brass Tap
Tavern in the Forest image

 

Tavern in the Forest

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$13.50
Hand-cut and breaded chicken tenders served with fries and side of honey mustard
Boneless Wings$10.50
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites$9.50
Panko crusted, crispy fried, extra cheesy mac & cheese served with ranch
More about Tavern in the Forest
Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill

910 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$9.50
More about Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill

