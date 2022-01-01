Chicken wraps in Myrtle Beach

Chicken Club Wrap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach

Avg 3.9 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
Chicken Tender Wrap
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3689 Renee Drive, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
