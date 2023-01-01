Chopped salad in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely
Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely
1169 Seaboard St, Myrtle Beach
|Chopped Salad
|$12.95
Smoked turkey, mixed cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, tossed with warm bacon-honey mustard dressing
More about Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach - 3002 N Ocean Blvd
Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach - 3002 N Ocean Blvd
3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|L SD Chopped Salad
|$6.95
|L Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, diced egg, kalamata olives, red onion, dried cranberries & feta cheese tossed in our signature herb vinaigrette.