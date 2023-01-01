Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Myrtle Beach
/
Myrtle Beach
/
Clams
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve clams
Shine -
1229 Shine Ave, Myrtle Beach
No reviews yet
Little Neck Clams
$17.00
More about Shine -
SCATORI'S
1399 South Commons Drive, Myrtle Beach
No reviews yet
Linguini with Clams
$23.99
Sautéed clams served over linguini with your choice of a white wine garlic butter or marinara sauce
More about SCATORI'S
Browse other tasty dishes in Myrtle Beach
Short Ribs
Cappuccino
Cobbler
Grits
Chicken Tenders
Cobb Salad
Sliders
Crunch Salad
More near Myrtle Beach to explore
Murrells Inlet
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Conway
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Pawleys Island
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Southport
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Supply
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(167 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1109 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(148 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(718 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(447 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(811 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston