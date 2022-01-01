Crepes in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve crepes
More about Croissants Bistro & Bakery - 3751 Robert Grissom Parkway
Croissants Bistro & Bakery - 3751 Robert Grissom Parkway
3751 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach
|Banana Nutella Crepes
|$14.00
housemade crepes filled with bananas and nutella
|Bistro Chicken Crepes
|$16.00
housemade crepes filled with grilled
chicken, sundried tomatoes, cream cheese, and fresh basil with a balsamic glaze
More about Croissants Bistro & Bakery at the Grande Dunes - 8014 N Kings Hwy B
Croissants Bistro & Bakery at the Grande Dunes - 8014 N Kings Hwy B
8014 N Kings Hwy B, Myrtle Beach
|Bistro Chicken Crepes
|$16.00
housemade crepes filled with grilled
chicken, sundried tomatoes, cream cheese, and fresh basil with a balsamic glaze
|Banana Nutella Crepes
|$14.00
housemade crepes filled with bananas and nutella