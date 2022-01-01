Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Myrtle Beach
/
Myrtle Beach
/
Edamame
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve edamame
Shine
1229 Shine Ave, Myrtle Beach
No reviews yet
Edamame Falafel Burger
$13.00
edamame falafel, romaine, cucumber, sesame aioli, brioche bun
More about Shine
Nakato Wisteria
10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach
No reviews yet
Edamame
$4.50
Steamed soy beans slightly topped with sea salt.
More about Nakato Wisteria
