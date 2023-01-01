Fajitas in Myrtle Beach
Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina
670 US Hwy 17 - Business, Surfside Beach
|Nachos Fajita
|$15.50
Bed of Nachos With Your Choice of Grilled Meat With Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes Topped With Cheese Sauce.
|Fajita Chimichanga
|$16.00
One large deep fried flour tortilla with your choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & beans.
|Texas Fajitas
|$22.50
Shrimp, steak, chicken