Filet mignon in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve filet mignon
Nakato Wisteria
10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach
|Side Filet Mignon
|$18.97
|Filet Mignon and Scallops
|$42.90
|Filet Mignon and Chicken Combo
|$37.95
Filet Mignon and Chicken served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
Hachiya Express
2735 Beaver Run Blvd, Surfside Beach
|Filet Mignon Bowl - JR
|$11.95
Filet mignon + mushrooms, fried rice
|Filet mignon + Teriyaki chicken
|$17.95
FM + mushroom, Cook w/ teriyaki chicken, zucchini + onion, fried rice
|Filet mignon + Shrimp
|$18.95
FM + mushroom, shrimp + broccoli, zucchini + onion, fried rice