Fish sandwiches in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach restaurants
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Mojo's Marina Bar

4139 US Business 17, Murrells Inlet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Fish Sandwich$17.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and fries.
More about Mojo's Marina Bar
Big Mike's Soulfood

504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$8.75
More about Big Mike's Soulfood

