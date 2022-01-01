Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach

Avg 3.9 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Wicked Tuna

110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Fried Chicken with Cheese Sandwich$16.00
Toasted brioche bun with a crispy fried chicken breast and topped with cheddar cheese.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
More about Wicked Tuna
Big Mike's Soulfood

504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich (Dark)$6.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich (White)$6.25
More about Big Mike's Soulfood
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Carolina Seafood & Steak

9911 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Avg 3.7 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Carolina Seafood & Steak

