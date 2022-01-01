Grilled chicken in Myrtle Beach

Go
Myrtle Beach restaurants
Toast

Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach

Avg 3.9 (679 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3689 Renee Drive, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Myrtle Beach

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Cobb Salad

Quesadillas

Steak Tacos

Map

More near Myrtle Beach to explore

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (52 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston