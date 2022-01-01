Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled shrimp salad in Myrtle Beach

Go
Myrtle Beach restaurants
Toast

Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad

Big Mike's Soulfood image

 

Big Mike's Soulfood

504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$10.45
More about Big Mike's Soulfood
Item pic

 

Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach

3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
L Grilled Shrimp and Berry Salad$16.00
Mixed field greens tossed in port wine vinaigrette and topped with strawberries, blackberries, toasted almonds, bleu cheese with grilled shrimp
D Grilled Shrimp & Berry Salad$17.00
Mixed field greens tossed in port wine vinaigrette and topped with strawberries, blackberries, toasted almonds, bleu cheese with grilled shrimp
More about Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach

