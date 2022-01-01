Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Myrtle Beach

Go
Myrtle Beach restaurants
Toast

Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Wicked Tuna

110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Low Country Shrimp & Grits$32.00
Jumbo shrimp and andouille sausage with a house made creole cream sauce. Served over a bed of cheddar cheese grits.
More about Wicked Tuna
Tavern in Surfside image

 

Tavern in Surfside

8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$15.50
Creamy grits with butter and cheese, lowcountry cream sauce, sauteed shrimp, shredded asiago, Old Bay hot sauce drizzle
More about Tavern in Surfside
Big Mike's Soulfood image

 

Big Mike's Soulfood

504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grits$2.50
Shrimp & Grits$11.25
Fish & Grits$11.25
More about Big Mike's Soulfood
10/Fold Biscuits image

 

10/Fold Biscuits

4377 N Kings Hwy. Suite 119, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp And Grits$14.50
Sautéed shrimp, “Palmetto Farms” grits, Tasso ham, roasted sweet peppers, red chili-cream sauce, over buttermilk biscuit
Grits$3.00
More about 10/Fold Biscuits
Item pic

 

Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach

3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
L Shrimp & Grit Cake$20.00
Shrimp, onions, celery, and bacon sautéed in a cream sauce, served over a cheese grit cake
D Shrimp & Grit Cake$28.00
Shrimp, onions, celery, and bacon sautéed in a cream sauce, served with a cheese grit cake
More about Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach
Tavern in the Forest image

 

Tavern in the Forest

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$15.50
More about Tavern in the Forest
Banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Carolina Seafood & Steak

9911 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Avg 3.7 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMPS & GRITS$26.00
EB Shrimp&Grits$18.00
More about Carolina Seafood & Steak

