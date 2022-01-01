Grits in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve grits
Wicked Tuna
110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|Low Country Shrimp & Grits
|$32.00
Jumbo shrimp and andouille sausage with a house made creole cream sauce. Served over a bed of cheddar cheese grits.
Tavern in Surfside
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.50
Creamy grits with butter and cheese, lowcountry cream sauce, sauteed shrimp, shredded asiago, Old Bay hot sauce drizzle
Big Mike's Soulfood
504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach
|Grits
|$2.50
|Shrimp & Grits
|$11.25
|Fish & Grits
|$11.25
10/Fold Biscuits
4377 N Kings Hwy. Suite 119, Myrtle Beach
|Shrimp And Grits
|$14.50
Sautéed shrimp, “Palmetto Farms” grits, Tasso ham, roasted sweet peppers, red chili-cream sauce, over buttermilk biscuit
|Grits
|$3.00
Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach
3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|L Shrimp & Grit Cake
|$20.00
Shrimp, onions, celery, and bacon sautéed in a cream sauce, served over a cheese grit cake
|D Shrimp & Grit Cake
|$28.00
Shrimp, onions, celery, and bacon sautéed in a cream sauce, served with a cheese grit cake
Tavern in the Forest
4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.50