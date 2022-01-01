Mahi mahi in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Carolina Roadhouse - Myrtle Beach
4617 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach
|Blackened Mahi Sandwich
|$14.95
Toasted brioche, lemon arugula, ripe tomato, curry mayonnaise, homemade pickles.
Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach - 3002 N Ocean Blvd
3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|L Grilled Mahi
|$23.00
Grilled mahi topped with a roasted red pepper sauce
|L Mahi Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened mahi, pico de gallo, blend of cheese, topped with chipotle sour cream, served in flour tortillas
|D Grilled Mahi
|$28.00
Grilled Mahi topped with a roasted red pepper sauce, served with brussel sprouts