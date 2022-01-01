Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
Myrtle Beach
/
Myrtle Beach
/
Muffins
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve muffins
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
1289 38th Avenue N, Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.6
(1899 reviews)
Side Blueberry Muffin
$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
3630 Walton Dr., Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.6
(1899 reviews)
Side Blueberry Muffin
$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
