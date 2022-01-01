Pies in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve pies
Tavern in Surfside
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach
|12" White Pie
|$12.50
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, olive oil
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.50
|16" White Pie
|$17.50
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, olive oil
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar-B-Que House-Surfside
1205 Highway 17 N, Surfside Beach
|Key Lime Pie Slice
|$3.50
Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach
3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|D Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Sweet and tangy, this creamy creation is the perfect compliment to seafood
|L Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Sweet and tangy, this creamy creation is the perfect compliment to seafood
|D Pecan Pie
|$7.00
Rich pecan pie, baked with bourbon in a delicious pastry crust
Tavern in the Forest
4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach
|Cauli White Pie
|$12.50
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, olive oil
|16" White Pie
|$17.50
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, olive oil
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.50