Salmon in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach restaurants
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Wicked Tuna

110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$37.00
Sushi grade Scottish salmon encrusted with herbs, served medium and grilled to perfection with a dark ale mustard pesto. Served with garlic roasted broccolini.
Salmon Maki Roll$10.00
Inside: Sliced salmon.
Salmon Nigiri (2pc.)$9.00
More about Wicked Tuna
Nakato Wisteria image

 

Nakato Wisteria

10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Everyone Loves Salmon Roll$13.20
Spicy Salmon Roll$8.80
Salmon with spicy mayo wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice.
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$13.75
Salmon Teriyaki served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
More about Nakato Wisteria
Item pic

 

Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach

3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
L Grilled Salmon$23.00
Grilled salmon topped with a roasted red pepper sauce
D Salmon$9.00
D Makers Barbeque Salmon$28.00
Grilled salmon in a Maker's barbeque glaze, served over saffron rice
More about Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach

