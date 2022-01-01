Salmon in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve salmon
More about Wicked Tuna
Wicked Tuna
110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|Grilled Salmon
|$37.00
Sushi grade Scottish salmon encrusted with herbs, served medium and grilled to perfection with a dark ale mustard pesto. Served with garlic roasted broccolini.
|Salmon Maki Roll
|$10.00
Inside: Sliced salmon.
|Salmon Nigiri (2pc.)
|$9.00
More about Nakato Wisteria
Nakato Wisteria
10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach
|Everyone Loves Salmon Roll
|$13.20
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$8.80
Salmon with spicy mayo wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice.
|Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
|$13.75
Salmon Teriyaki served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.