Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp basket in
Myrtle Beach
/
Myrtle Beach
/
Shrimp Basket
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve shrimp basket
Peaches Corner
900 NORTH OCEAN BLVD, Myrtle Beach
No reviews yet
Shrimp Basket
$14.99
More about Peaches Corner
Big Mike's Soulfood
504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach
No reviews yet
Shrimp Basket
$10.45
More about Big Mike's Soulfood
Beached - 6108 N Kings Hwy.
6108 N Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
No reviews yet
Offshore Shrimp Basket
$9.00
More about Beached - 6108 N Kings Hwy.
Browse other tasty dishes in Myrtle Beach
Fish Sandwiches
Pepperoni Pizza
Wontons
French Fries
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Po Boy
Banana Pudding
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Myrtle Beach to explore
Murrells Inlet
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Pawleys Island
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Conway
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Supply
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Southport
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4.5
(90 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(125 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(863 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(551 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(650 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston