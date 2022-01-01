Steak tacos in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
3689 Renee Drive, Myrtle Beach
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)