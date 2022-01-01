Teriyaki bowls in Myrtle Beach
Nakato Wisteria
10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$13.59
Teriyaki or Hibachi Chicken over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
|Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$7.59
Kid's portion of chicken served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
|Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
|$13.75
Salmon Teriyaki served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.