Tuna rolls in Myrtle Beach

Wicked Tuna
110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|Tuna Crunch Specialty Roll
|$21.00
Inside: Spicy tuna and shrimp tempura.
Outside: Ahi tuna, sweet glaze, scallions, and crispy tempura flakes.
|Tuna Maki Roll
|$10.00
Inside: Sliced ahi tuna.
|Spicy Tuna Maki Roll
|$10.00
Inside: Minced ahi tuna mixed with spicy mayo and sriracha.
Nakato Wisteria
10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.80
Tuna with spicy mayo wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice.