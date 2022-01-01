Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Myrtle Beach

Go
Myrtle Beach restaurants
Toast

Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Item pic

 

Wicked Tuna

110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Crunch Specialty Roll$21.00
Inside: Spicy tuna and shrimp tempura.
Outside: Ahi tuna, sweet glaze, scallions, and crispy tempura flakes.
Tuna Maki Roll$10.00
Inside: Sliced ahi tuna.
Spicy Tuna Maki Roll$10.00
Inside: Minced ahi tuna mixed with spicy mayo and sriracha.
More about Wicked Tuna
Nakato Wisteria image

 

Nakato Wisteria

10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.80
Tuna with spicy mayo wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice.
More about Nakato Wisteria
Consumer pic

 

Hachiya Express

2735 Beaver Run Blvd, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy tuna roll$6.75
Tuna, hot sauce
Tuna roll$6.75
Tuna
More about Hachiya Express

