Turkey clubs in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Croissants Bistro & Bakery - 3751 Robert Grissom Parkway
Croissants Bistro & Bakery - 3751 Robert Grissom Parkway
3751 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach
|Turkey Pretzel Club
|$15.00
warm turkey, bacon and melted swiss with
lettuce, tomato and honey mustard, served
on a pretzel bun
More about Croissants Bistro & Bakery at the Grande Dunes - 8014 N Kings Hwy B
Croissants Bistro & Bakery at the Grande Dunes - 8014 N Kings Hwy B
8014 N Kings Hwy B, Myrtle Beach
|Turkey Pretzel Club
|$15.00
warm turkey, bacon and melted swiss with
lettuce, tomato and honey mustard, served
on a pretzel bun