Wedge salad in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve wedge salad
Mojo's Marina Bar
4139 US Business 17, Murrells Inlet
|Blackened Shrimp Wedge Salad
|$18.00
Chopped wedge salad with bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bacon, onions, cucumber, and a blue cheese dressing. Topped with blackened shrimp.
Wicked Tuna
110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|Wedge Salad
|$16.00
Crisp quartered lettuce heads topped with bacon, tomatoes, red onions, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a balsamic glaze drizzle and bleu cheese dressing.