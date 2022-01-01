Mystic bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Mystic
Mix
5 Water St, Mystic
Popular items
Gingerbread Cheesecake
$40.00
orange vanilla cheesecake, gingerbread mousse, gingerbread crust. serves up to 10.
Chocolate Cherry Buche de Noel
$44.00
brandied cherries, dark chocolate mousse, dark chocolate sponge cake. serves up to 10.
Chestnut Mont Blanc
$38.00
brown butter cake, blackberry preserve, chestnut cream. serves up to 10.
Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic
Popular items
Avocado Bacon Egg
$8.25
Eggs, avocado, bacon, tomato & salsa crema on your choice of bread.
Breakfast BLT
$8.00
Breakfast BLT, eggs, mayo on choice of bread.
Spinach
$8.95
Sauteed spinach, roasted garlic, basil pesto, four cheese blend, thick white bread.
SOUPS
Mystic Market East
63 Williams Ave, Mystic
Popular items
THE ROASTED TURKEY
$9.50
Roasted Butternut Squash, Sharp Cheddar, Red Onion Marmalade & Cranberry Mayo on Multigrain Bread
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN
$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Dill Havarti, Bacon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Tomatoes & Chipotle Aioli
THE ROASTED PORTOBELLO
$9.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Arugula with Pesto Mayo on Grilled Focaccia