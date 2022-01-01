Mystic bakeries you'll love

Toast

Must-try bakeries in Mystic

Mix at Sift Mystic image

 

Mix

5 Water St, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gingerbread Cheesecake$40.00
orange vanilla cheesecake, gingerbread mousse, gingerbread crust. serves up to 10.
Chocolate Cherry Buche de Noel$44.00
brandied cherries, dark chocolate mousse, dark chocolate sponge cake. serves up to 10.
Chestnut Mont Blanc$38.00
brown butter cake, blackberry preserve, chestnut cream. serves up to 10.
More about Mix
Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe image

 

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Bacon Egg$8.25
Eggs, avocado, bacon, tomato & salsa crema on your choice of bread.
Breakfast BLT$8.00
Breakfast BLT, eggs, mayo on choice of bread.
Spinach$8.95
Sauteed spinach, roasted garlic, basil pesto, four cheese blend, thick white bread.
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Mystic Market East image

SOUPS

Mystic Market East

63 Williams Ave, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE ROASTED TURKEY$9.50
Roasted Butternut Squash, Sharp Cheddar, Red Onion Marmalade & Cranberry Mayo on Multigrain Bread
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Dill Havarti, Bacon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Tomatoes & Chipotle Aioli
THE ROASTED PORTOBELLO$9.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Arugula with Pesto Mayo on Grilled Focaccia
More about Mystic Market East

