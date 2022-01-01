Mystic bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Mystic

Mix at Sift Mystic image

 

Mix

5 Water St, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gingerbread Cheesecake$40.00
orange vanilla cheesecake, gingerbread mousse, gingerbread crust. serves up to 10.
Chocolate Cherry Buche de Noel$44.00
brandied cherries, dark chocolate mousse, dark chocolate sponge cake. serves up to 10.
Chestnut Mont Blanc$38.00
brown butter cake, blackberry preserve, chestnut cream. serves up to 10.
More about Mix
Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co.

27 Coogan Blvd, Mystic

Avg 4 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Shaun's Chicken Pesto$16.95
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.25
Chop Shop Salad$12.50
More about Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co.
Chapter One Food and Drink image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Chapter One Food and Drink

32 West Main Street, Mystic

Avg 4 (523 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Brownie$8.00
P.E.I. Mussels$14.00
Caprese Salad$10.00
More about Chapter One Food and Drink

