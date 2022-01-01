Mystic bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Mystic
More about Mix
Mix
5 Water St, Mystic
|Popular items
|Gingerbread Cheesecake
|$40.00
orange vanilla cheesecake, gingerbread mousse, gingerbread crust. serves up to 10.
|Chocolate Cherry Buche de Noel
|$44.00
brandied cherries, dark chocolate mousse, dark chocolate sponge cake. serves up to 10.
|Chestnut Mont Blanc
|$38.00
brown butter cake, blackberry preserve, chestnut cream. serves up to 10.
More about Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co.
27 Coogan Blvd, Mystic
|Popular items
|Sm Shaun's Chicken Pesto
|$16.95
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$7.25
|Chop Shop Salad
|$12.50