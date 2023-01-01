Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bruschetta in
Mystic
/
Mystic
/
Bruschetta
Mystic restaurants that serve bruschetta
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Chapter One Food & Drink
32 West Main Street, Mystic
Avg 4
(523 reviews)
Bruschetta
$14.00
More about Chapter One Food & Drink
Andiamo -
247 Greenmanville Avenue, Mystic
No reviews yet
Tomato Bruschetta
$10.00
Tomatoes, olives & crostini
More about Andiamo -
Browse other tasty dishes in Mystic
Fish Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken
Lobster Rolls
Scallops
Turkey Clubs
Lobsters
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
More near Mystic to explore
New London
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Westerly
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Montauk
Avg 3.6
(14 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Niantic
No reviews yet
Stonington
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Charlestown
Avg 3.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(68 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1659 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(418 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(353 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston