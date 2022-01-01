Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Mystic

Mystic restaurants
Mystic restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.99
Grilled Chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with chips
More about Angies Pizza
Christo's Pizza - Mystic image

PIZZA

Christo's Pizza - Mystic

39 Whitehall ave, Mystic

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Wrap$11.99
Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.99
Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic

