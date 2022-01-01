Buffalo chicken wraps in Mystic
Mystic restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Angies Pizza
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with chips
PIZZA
Christo's Pizza - Mystic
39 Whitehall ave, Mystic
|Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Wrap
|$11.99
Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Pepper & Provolone