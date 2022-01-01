Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Mystic

Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve burritos

Rio Salado image

 

Rio Salado

8 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic

Avg 4.5 (221 reviews)
Takeout
El Jefe Burrito$18.00
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Carnitas, Herbed Rice, Black Beans, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Chihuahua Cheese served with Chili Con Queso
Surf & Turf Burrito$24.00
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Shrimp, Short Rib Barbacoa, Avocado, Rice, Black Beans, pickled Red Onions, pickled Jalapenos, Chihuahua Cheese served with Chile con Queso
Rio Salado
Mystic Market East image

SOUPS

Mystic Market East

63 Williams Ave, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Cauliflower Burrito$10.95
Crispy Cauliflower, Vegan Cheddar,
Cowboy Caviar, Pico de Gallo, Avocado,
Vegan Chipotle Ranch, Tomato Wrap
Mystic Market East
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Mystic Depot Roasters

2 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Three grill-scrambled eggs with ground Mexican spicy chorizo, melty Monterey-Jack cheese and mild salsa wrapped tight in a grilled flour tortilla.
Mystic Depot Roasters
Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic image

 

Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic

3175 Gold Star Highway, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$10.00
Eggs, sausage, black beans, salsa & cheddar in a wrap topped with salsa & cheddar. Served with home fries and sour cream.
Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic

