Burritos in Mystic

Rio Salado
8 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic
|El Jefe Burrito
|$18.00
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Carnitas, Herbed Rice, Black Beans, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Chihuahua Cheese served with Chili Con Queso
|Surf & Turf Burrito
|$24.00
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Shrimp, Short Rib Barbacoa, Avocado, Rice, Black Beans, pickled Red Onions, pickled Jalapenos, Chihuahua Cheese served with Chile con Queso
Mystic Market East
63 Williams Ave, Mystic
|Crispy Cauliflower Burrito
|$10.95
Crispy Cauliflower, Vegan Cheddar,
Cowboy Caviar, Pico de Gallo, Avocado,
Vegan Chipotle Ranch, Tomato Wrap
Mystic Depot Roasters
2 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Three grill-scrambled eggs with ground Mexican spicy chorizo, melty Monterey-Jack cheese and mild salsa wrapped tight in a grilled flour tortilla.