Caesar salad in Mystic
Mystic restaurants that serve caesar salad
Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic
|Caesar Salad
|$11.50
Mystic Market East
63 Williams Ave, Mystic
|CLASSIC CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$8.95
Crisp Romaine, Herb Croutons, Marinated Breast of Chicken, Shredded Parmesan & our Classic Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$8.95
Angies Pizza
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese
|Caesar Salad
|$9.49
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese
Christo's Pizza - Mystic
39 Whitehall ave, Mystic
|LG Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan & Croutons
Caesar Dressing on the Salad.
|LG Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan & Croutons
Caesar Dressing on the Salad.