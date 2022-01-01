Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cajun chicken sandwiches in
Mystic
/
Mystic
/
Cajun Chicken Sandwiches
Mystic restaurants that serve cajun chicken sandwiches
Angies Pizza
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
No reviews yet
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
$15.99
Cajun spices, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
More about Angies Pizza
Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic
3175 Gold Star Highway, Mystic
No reviews yet
Cajun chicken sandwich
$9.00
More about Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic
