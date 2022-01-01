Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cajun chicken sandwiches in Mystic

Mystic restaurants that serve cajun chicken sandwiches

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Cajun spices, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
More about Angies Pizza
Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic

3175 Gold Star Highway, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun chicken sandwich$9.00
More about Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic

