Cake in Mystic

Mystic restaurants
Mystic restaurants that serve cake

Mix

5 Water St, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sift Signature Carrot Cake Roulade$38.00
spiced candied pecans, whipped cream cheese filling - serves up to 10
Citrus Olive Oil Cake$42.00
citrus marmalade, tart lemon curd, white chocolate - serves up to 10
Sift Bake Shop

5 Water Street, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Opera Cake$7.50
Espresso soaked almond sponge cake, chocolate ganache, almond praline, coffee, french buttercream
Carrot Cake Roulade$5.95
Spiced, moist carrot cake, whipped cream cheese filling, crushed candied pecans
Carrot Cake Roulade$5.95
Spiced, moist carrot cake, whipped cream cheese filling, crushed candied pecans
Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic

3175 Gold Star Highway, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
kid cake choc chip$3.75
kid cake sprinkle$3.75
kid cake blueberry$3.75
PIZZA

Christo's Pizza - Mystic

39 Whitehall ave, Mystic

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.99
Young Buns Doughnut Shop

46 West Main St., Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummingbird Cake$3.50
Banana and pineapple cake doughnut topped with cream cheese glaze and toasted walnuts.
Blueberry Cake$3.00
Blueberry Cake$3.00
