Calamari in Mystic

Mystic restaurants
Mystic restaurants that serve calamari

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari Appetizer$12.99
Lightly battered and fried with banana peppers
More about Angies Pizza
Chapter One Food and Drink image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Chapter One Food and Drink

32 West Main Street, Mystic

Avg 4 (523 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chili Calamari$14.00
More about Chapter One Food and Drink

