Carrot cake in Mystic

Mystic restaurants
Mystic restaurants that serve carrot cake

Mix

5 Water St, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sift Signature Carrot Cake Roulade$38.00
spiced candied pecans, whipped cream cheese filling - serves up to 10
Sift Bake Shop

5 Water Street, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake Roulade$5.95
Spiced, moist carrot cake, whipped cream cheese filling, crushed candied pecans
