Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mystic

Go
Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve chicken salad

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe image

 

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.75
Chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on choice of bread.
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Mystic Market East image

SOUPS

Mystic Market East

63 Williams Ave, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CLASSIC CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$8.95
Crisp Romaine, Herb Croutons, Marinated Breast of Chicken, Shredded Parmesan & our Classic Caesar Dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$8.95
More about Mystic Market East
Consumer pic

 

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese
Craisin Chicken Salad Wrap$14.99
Fresh chicken salad (celery, mayo & craisins) lettuce & tomato. Served with chips
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onions, cucumbers, jalapenos, balsamic reduction, extra virgin olive oil
More about Angies Pizza
Main pic

 

Sift Bake Shop

5 Water Street, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$8.50
red onion, dried cranberries, celery, green apple, mint, lemon, yogurt and mayo, with leaf lettuce on an everything croissant. Nut-free
Chicken Salad$8.50
red onion, dried cranberries, celery, green apple, mint, lemon, yogurt and mayo, with leaf lettuce on an everything croissant. Nut-free
Chicken Salad$8.50
red onion, dried cranberries, celery, green apple, mint, lemon, yogurt and mayo, with leaf lettuce on an everything croissant. Nut-free
More about Sift Bake Shop
Christo's Pizza - Mystic image

PIZZA

Christo's Pizza - Mystic

39 Whitehall ave, Mystic

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
LG Greek Salad W/ Chicken$16.99
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Croutons, Choice of Dressing, Feta & Pepperoncini
LG Gorgonzola Salad W/ Chicken$16.99
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Croutons, Choice of Dressing
& Gorgonzola
LG Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Croutons, Choice of Dressing, Chicken, Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce & Bleu Cheese
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic
Jealous Monk image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jealous Monk

27 Coogan Blvd, #20, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Wrap$15.00
Golden Raisins, Celery, Red Onion & Romaine in a Flour Wrap with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle.
More about Jealous Monk

Browse other tasty dishes in Mystic

Burritos

Chicken Caesar Salad

Pies

Salmon

Chocolate Croissants

Lobster Rolls

Nachos

Hummus

Map

More near Mystic to explore

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston