Chicken sandwiches in Mystic
Mystic restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.25
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo or dijon, choice of bread.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.75
Chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on choice of bread.
More about Angies Pizza
Angies Pizza
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
Cajun spices, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Fresh chicken breast, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$15.99
Deep fried chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella & sauce served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic
PIZZA
Christo's Pizza - Mystic
39 Whitehall ave, Mystic
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions & American Cheese on a Bulkie Roll with Fries