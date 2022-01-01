Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Mystic

Go
Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe image

 

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.25
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo or dijon, choice of bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.75
Chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on choice of bread.
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Cajun spices, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Fresh chicken breast, lettuce & tomato served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$15.99
Deep fried chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella & sauce served on brioche bun w/french fries & coleslaw
More about Angies Pizza
Christo's Pizza - Mystic image

PIZZA

Christo's Pizza - Mystic

39 Whitehall ave, Mystic

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions & American Cheese on a Bulkie Roll with Fries
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic
Chapter One Food and Drink image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Chapter One Food and Drink

32 West Main Street, Mystic

Avg 4 (523 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$15.00
More about Chapter One Food and Drink

Browse other tasty dishes in Mystic

Strawberry Cheesecake

Pancakes

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Chicken Wraps

Jalapeno Poppers

Map

More near Mystic to explore

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston