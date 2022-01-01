Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Mystic

Go
Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe image

 

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders and Fries$8.75
3 Chicken tenders with French fries, and your choice of kids milk.
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Comes with 5 Tenders with your choice of sauce on the side
Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.49
More about Angies Pizza
Christo's Pizza - Mystic image

PIZZA

Christo's Pizza - Mystic

39 Whitehall ave, Mystic

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders w/ Fries$10.99
Comes w/ 4 tenders
With 1 choice of dipping sauce
Kid Chicken Tenders w/ Fries$7.99
2 Tenders with 1 Choice of Dipping Sauce
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Comes w/ 5 tenders
With 1 choice of dipping sauce
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic
Jealous Monk image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jealous Monk

27 Coogan Blvd, #20, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Chicken Tenders$8.00
Served with fries, crisp carrots, or apples with peanut butter.
More about Jealous Monk

Browse other tasty dishes in Mystic

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Turkey Wraps

Garden Salad

Cookies

Quiche

Chocolate Croissants

Chai Lattes

Antipasto Salad

Map

More near Mystic to explore

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston