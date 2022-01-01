Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Mystic

Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve cobb salad

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe image

 

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.75
Grilled chicken, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, green onion, hard cooked egg, tomato, mixed greens, creamy dill dressing.
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Item pic

 

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola, bacon, egg
More about Angies Pizza
Main pic

 

Sift Bake Shop

5 Water Street, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$8.00
mixed greens, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, cucumber, blue cheese served with house made roquefort dressing
More about Sift Bake Shop
Chapter One Food and Drink image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Chapter One Food and Drink

32 West Main Street, Mystic

Avg 4 (523 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.00
More about Chapter One Food and Drink
Jealous Monk image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jealous Monk

27 Coogan Blvd, #20, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$17.00
Crisp Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg & House Made Ranch Dressing.
More about Jealous Monk

