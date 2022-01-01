Cobb salad in Mystic
Mystic restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic
|Cobb Salad
|$11.75
Grilled chicken, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, green onion, hard cooked egg, tomato, mixed greens, creamy dill dressing.
More about Angies Pizza
Angies Pizza
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
|Cobb Salad
|$14.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola, bacon, egg
More about Sift Bake Shop
Sift Bake Shop
5 Water Street, Mystic
|Cobb Salad
|$8.00
mixed greens, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, cucumber, blue cheese served with house made roquefort dressing
|Cobb Salad
|$8.00
mixed greens, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, cucumber, blue cheese served with house made roquefort dressing
|Cobb Salad
|$8.00
mixed greens, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, cucumber, blue cheese served with house made roquefort dressing
More about Chapter One Food and Drink
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Chapter One Food and Drink
32 West Main Street, Mystic
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00