Corn chowder in Mystic

Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve corn chowder

Rio Salado image

 

Rio Salado

8 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic

Avg 4.5 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Corn & Poblano Chowder$5.00
Corn, Poblano Peppers, Tomatoes, Chihuahua Cheese, Tortilla Strips GF
More about Rio Salado
Consumer pic

 

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Corn Chowder - Bowl$6.49
More about Angies Pizza

